Sheikha Moza & Sheikha Hind visit QITCOM

Sheikha Moza & Sheikha Hind visit QITCOM

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani at the QITCOM exhibition, yesterday. H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development , accompanied by H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, attended Qatar's premier information and communication technology exhibition QITCOM, yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC