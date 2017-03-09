Sheikha Moza & Sheikha Hind visit QITCOM

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani at the QITCOM exhibition, yesterday. H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development , accompanied by H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, attended Qatar's premier information and communication technology exhibition QITCOM, yesterday.

