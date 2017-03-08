ServiceMarket.com and Careem on the f...

ServiceMarket.com and Careem on the forefront of regional insurance innovation

ServiceMarket.com , the leading online platform for home services and car insurance in the UAE, has teamed up with Careem to offer UAE residents free rides when they buy a car insurance policy in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country. Already established as the go-to website for home services in the UAE, ServiceMarket.com has recently launched a platform where residents can compare live quotes for their car insurance and buy their policy online.

Chicago, IL

