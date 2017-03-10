QU-CAS launches East Japan Earthquake...

QU-CAS launches East Japan Earthquake Exhibition

23 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar University College of Arts and Sciences on March 5 launched a photo exhibition themed "East Japan Earthquake Exhibition: Then and After" on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of the March 11, 2011 Great East Japan earthquake. Organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Qatar and Marubeni Corporation, the exhibition will run until March 30. It showcases photos of the devastation caused by the tsunami and the recovery which has been achieved so far.

