QP honours 947 long-serving employees
Qatar Petroleum recently held the second part of the Continuous Service Awards Ceremony to honour 947 employees who have been serving the corporation for the past 10 and 15 years. The ceremony, held under the patronage of Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the President and CEO of QP, gave recognition to 487 employees who have recorded 10 years of service and 460 staff who have been part of the corporation for the past 15 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC