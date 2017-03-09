QP honours 947 long-serving employees

Qatar Petroleum recently held the second part of the Continuous Service Awards Ceremony to honour 947 employees who have been serving the corporation for the past 10 and 15 years. The ceremony, held under the patronage of Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the President and CEO of QP, gave recognition to 487 employees who have recorded 10 years of service and 460 staff who have been part of the corporation for the past 15 years.

