Qatar's restaurants offer special menu in run-up to food festival

More than a hundred restaurants and cafes around Qatar have started offering festival set menus to diners in the runup to the main event at this year's Qatar International Food Festival . A new feature of the festival, QIFF Menu kicked off on Thursday as an integral aspect of the event aimed at extending QIFF to restaurants at malls and hotels across the country in which participating outlets are offering special set menus at prices of QR59, QR99, QR129 or QR179 until the conclusion of the festival on April 8. Along with QIFF Menu, the "School healthy lifestyle campaign" also witnessed its kickoff on Thursday to raise awareness on healthy food and lifestyle among children.

