Qataris to Unveil Major Investments i...

Qataris to Unveil Major Investments in - Global Britain'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Qatar said it will announce major new investments in the U.K. this week, deepening the countries' trade ties as London prepares to quit the European Union. The emirate's prime minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, is leading a delegation of more than 400 officials and business executives to London and Birmingham to a two-day meeting with U.K. counterparts, according to government statements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC