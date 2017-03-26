Qataris to Unveil Major Investments in - Global Britain'

Qatar said it will announce major new investments in the U.K. this week, deepening the countries' trade ties as London prepares to quit the European Union. The emirate's prime minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, is leading a delegation of more than 400 officials and business executives to London and Birmingham to a two-day meeting with U.K. counterparts, according to government statements.

