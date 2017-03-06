Qatari stocks close Monday session 0....

Qatari stocks close Monday session 0.92% lower

Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange closed Monday down 98.61 points, or 0.92 percent to finish at 10,622.54. Barwa and Qatar Fuel announced cash dividends per share of QR2.5 and QR7 respectively.

