Qatari stocks close Monday session 0.92% lower
Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange closed Monday down 98.61 points, or 0.92 percent to finish at 10,622.54. Barwa and Qatar Fuel announced cash dividends per share of QR2.5 and QR7 respectively.
