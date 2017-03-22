Qatari businessman awarded prestigiou...

Qatari businessman awarded prestigious French honour

9 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Ambassador of France, Eric Chevallier, presenting the insignia of Officer of the Legion of Honor to Bader Abdullah Al Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Darwish Holding. The Ambassador of France, Eric Chevallier, presented the insignia of Officer of the Legion of Honor to Bader Abdullah Al Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Darwish Holding, in a ceremony on Saturday at the Residence of France.

Chicago, IL

