Qatar weather bureau warns strong wind tonight

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6.00 a.m. on Tuesday will be relatively cold, becoming hazy at places by dawn, offshore it will be slight dust with some clouds. Wind inshore will be northwesterly 05 to 15 knot, reaching 20 knot at the north at first, offshore will be northwesterly at 15 to 25 knot, reaching to 28 knot at places at times.

