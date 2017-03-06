Qatar weather bureau warns strong wind tonight
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6.00 a.m. on Tuesday will be relatively cold, becoming hazy at places by dawn, offshore it will be slight dust with some clouds. Wind inshore will be northwesterly 05 to 15 knot, reaching 20 knot at the north at first, offshore will be northwesterly at 15 to 25 knot, reaching to 28 knot at places at times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC