Qatar weather bureau warns of thundery rain

Doha: The Department of Meteorology warned Saturday of expected thundery rain at places at times inshore, and expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high seas offshore. Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6pm Tuesday inshore will be hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at places at times, offshore it will be hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times.

