Qatar Tourism Authority grants licences to hold 75 exhibitions

The Qatar Tourism Authority has granted licences this year for 75 exhibitions and this number may still increase with the country's thrust on business events as a core tourism sub-sector, a senior official of Qatar Tourism Authority has said. "The Business Events Sector forms an important part in growing the country's economy and has been identified as a priority pillar in the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy to attract triple the number of business events tourists coming to the country by 2030," said Ahmed Al Obaidli, Director of Exhibitions at Qatar Tourism Authority .

