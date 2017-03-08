Qatar to list two ETFs within two months - official
Qatar's stock market will list two exchange-traded funds in the next two months, the chief executive of the Qatar Financial Centre Authority said on Monday. "Within the next month or two, there will be the listing of two exchange-traded funds, one Islamic and one conventional," Yousuf al-Jaida told reporters.
