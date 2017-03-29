Qatar to Host an Exclusive Tribute to...

Qatar to Host an Exclusive Tribute to Luciano Pavarotti, Blending Western and Arabic Music

Today the Pavarotti Foundation together with Rosso Italiano, and in partnership with H.E. Guido De Sanctis, Ambassador of Italy to Qatar, announced the launch of a tribute concert to Luciano Pavarotti, 'Brave New World', aimed at raising funds to support Syrian refugees. Commemorating the 10 th anniversary of the passing of the Maestro, the concert, gathering renown Italian, local, regional and International Artists , will take place on the 1 st February 2018 at Qatar National Convention Center , followed by a Gala dinner celebrating the Maestro's values and growing legacy across the globe.

