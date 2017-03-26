Qatar to get more rain and strong wind tonight
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6 a.m. on Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain and thundery at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high seas. Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, thundery at places, the report added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC