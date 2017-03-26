Qatar to get more rain and strong win...

Qatar to get more rain and strong wind tonight

The Peninsula

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6 a.m. on Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain and thundery at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high seas. Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, thundery at places, the report added.

