Qatar switches off to observe Earth Hour 2017

H E Mohammed Saleh Abdulla Al Sada , Minister of Energy and Industry, with Engineer Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari , President of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation turn off electricity during the Earth Hour at the Kahramaa Awareness Park, yesterday. Pic: Kammutty VP/ The Peninsula Doha: HE the Minister of Energy and Industry Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada said observing the Earth Hour is a symbolic demonstration to raise public awareness on the importance of conserving natural resources and thus protecting the Earth from climate change and global warming.

Chicago, IL

