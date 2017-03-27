Qatar stock index gains 15.68 points
Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index gained 15.68 points when the bourse closed trading at 10,428.53 points Monday. The volume of shares traded increased to 13,254,169 from 8,300,011 on Sunday and the value of shares also increased QR333,761,102.09 from QR222,518,229.91 on Sunday.
