Qatar Stock Index Drops 30.95 Points
Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index dropped 30.95 points when the bourse closed trading at 10,721.15 points Thursday. The volume of shares traded increased to 14,057,005 from 9,233,198 on Wednesday and the value of shares also added QR449,390,095.56 from QR345,837,460.04 on Wednesday.
