Qatar Stock Index Drops 129.72 Points

7 hrs ago

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index dropped 129.72 points when the bourse closed trading at 10,361.43 points Monday. The volume of shares traded increased to 16,101,539 from 9,271,607 on Sunday and the value of shares also increased QR567,861,226.65 from QR352,696,354.62 on Sunday.

