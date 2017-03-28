Qatar sees Brexit as chance to supply...

Qatar sees Brexit as chance to supply UK more gas: Minister

DOHA: Qatar sees Britain's exit from the European Union as an opportunity to boost supplies of liquefied natural gas to the world's fifth-largest economy and is open to investing in British energy assets, Qatar's energy minister said. The Gulf state has 40 billion pounds of investments in Britain and delivers 90 percent of Britain's imports of liquefied natural gas.

