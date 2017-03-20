Qatar Re raises $450m through bond is...

Qatar Re raises $450m through bond issuance

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar Insurance Company's reinsurance subsidiary "Qatar Re Limited", announced the successful placement of $450m of Reg S Perpetual non-call 5.5 subordinated Tier 2 notes guaranteed on a subordinated basis by QIC to institutional investors representing its debut issuance in the international debt capital markets. The issue attracted over 290 orders for more than $6.5bn and achieved a very balanced global distribution with 30 percent Asia, 29 percent UK, 20 percent Middle East, 19 percent Cont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC