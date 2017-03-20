Qatar Re raises $450m through bond issuance

Qatar Insurance Company's reinsurance subsidiary "Qatar Re Limited", announced the successful placement of $450m of Reg S Perpetual non-call 5.5 subordinated Tier 2 notes guaranteed on a subordinated basis by QIC to institutional investors representing its debut issuance in the international debt capital markets. The issue attracted over 290 orders for more than $6.5bn and achieved a very balanced global distribution with 30 percent Asia, 29 percent UK, 20 percent Middle East, 19 percent Cont.

