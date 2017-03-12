Qatar Museums displays top six coins ...

Qatar Museums displays top six coins of the Islamic world

11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: The six most important Islamic gold coins in the world are currently held in the Qatar Museums collection and will be exhibited together for the first time in history at The New York Times Art for Tomorrow Conference at the Museum of Islamic Art. These six Islamic coins in the "Masterpieces of Islamic Coinage in Doha" exhibition tell a story of the rise of Arab identity and the formation of the Islamic world.

