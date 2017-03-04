Qatar group crocheting to set a Guinn...

Qatar group crocheting to set a Guinness record

Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: After breaking the record for making the largest crochet blanket, Qatar chapter of Mother India's Crochet Queen are now set for a newer challenge. The group of 60 Qatar-based Indian women are now part of a project aiming to create a Guinness World Record for the longest crochet scarf.

Chicago, IL

