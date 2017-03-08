Qatar Genome Programme launches Resea...

Qatar Genome Programme launches Research Consortium

More than 90 genomics researchers attended the recent launch of Qatar Genome Programme's Research Consortium at Qatar Foundation Headquarters in Education City. The consortium is the latest step in QGP's precision medicine implementation efforts.

