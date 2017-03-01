Qatar Foundation welcomes H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Arabi Ould Khalifa, Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Qatar Foundation has welcomed H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Arabi Ould Khalifa, Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria, to Education City. H.E. Dr. Ould Khalifa was in Qatar on a state visit and was welcomed to QF Headquarters on Tuesday, February 28. The delegation, which was joined by the Algerian Ambassador to Qatar, H.E. Abdelaziz Sebaa, met with Dr. Hamad Al-Ibrahim, Executive Vice President of QF Research and Development .

