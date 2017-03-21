Qatar Foundation International's Mada...

Qatar Foundation International's Madar Al-Huruf Arabic learning app

The World Summit Award has announced its 40 mobile innovation winners, selected from 451 global nominations. The WSA Winners 2016 demonstrate the richness and diversity of mobile content globally and prove how mobile innovation can improve society.

Chicago, IL

