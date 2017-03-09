Qatar disburses over $812m for Palestine

Qatar disburses over $812m for Palestine

Officials at the Humanitarian and Development Forum for Palestine held under the theme 'Together We Make Hope' in Doha yesterday. The Qatar Fund for Development has disbursed more than $812m to support Palestinians as part of a total commitment worth $1.9bn, said a senior official.

Chicago, IL

