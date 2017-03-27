Qatar Development Bank participates i...

Qatar Development Bank participates in Agriteq 2017 exhibition

21 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

In its ongoing drive to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the food industry, Qatar Development Bank participated in the 5th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition Agriteq 2017, which was held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, from March 22 to 25, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. QDB's participation at Agriteq 2017 is in line with the development agency's organisational strategy to support and empower SMEs, particularly those operating the sectors identified as high priorities for the nation's economic diversification objectives.

