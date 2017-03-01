Qatar court sentences Sri Lankan man to three years in jail for drug peddling
Mar 05, Doha: A Doha Criminal Court has sentenced a Sri Lankan man to three years in jail and subsequent deportation for illicit dealing and consumption of drug, according to a report in Gulf Times. The court has also ordered the defendant to pay QR 200,000 as fine for the offense.
