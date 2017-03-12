Qatar Chamber to participate in UAC meeting on March 14-15
Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber , will lead the Chamber's delegation to the 124th meeting of the Union of Arab Chambers due on March 14-15 in Cairo. The delegation includes QC board member Mohamed Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman advisor Al Sayyed Rajab and Hamad Al Mohana, from Public Relation Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC