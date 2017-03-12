Qatar Chamber to participate in UAC meeting on March 14-15

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber , will lead the Chamber's delegation to the 124th meeting of the Union of Arab Chambers due on March 14-15 in Cairo. The delegation includes QC board member Mohamed Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman advisor Al Sayyed Rajab and Hamad Al Mohana, from Public Relation Dept.

