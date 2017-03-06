Qatar and Bahrain relations have 'historic dimensions'
Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, at the Emiri Diwan yesterday. Qatar accorded a warm welcome to the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who arrived here yesterday on a two-day visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC