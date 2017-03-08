Qatar Airways unveils new 'QSuite' business class seats with doubles beds
Qatar Airways has unveiled a new "revolutionary" business suite design that offers the world's first double bed in the class, as well as a face-to-face "party of four" configuration. Announced at the ITB Berlin travel exhibition, the new "QSuite" seats have been teased by the airline for some time and come after two years of development.
