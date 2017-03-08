Qatar Airways unveils new 'QSuite' bu...

Qatar Airways unveils new 'QSuite' business class seats with doubles beds

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Qatar Airways has unveiled a new "revolutionary" business suite design that offers the world's first double bed in the class, as well as a face-to-face "party of four" configuration. Announced at the ITB Berlin travel exhibition, the new "QSuite" seats have been teased by the airline for some time and come after two years of development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC