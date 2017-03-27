Qatar Airways to offer free laptops on US flights
Qatar Airways said on Thursday it will offer free laptops to business class passengers flying to the United States, in an effort to get round an American ban on electronics. In a statement, the Doha-based carrier said it would begin offering a "laptop loan service" to those travelling in business class from "next week".
