Qatar Airways Plans to Establish Indian Carrier With 100 Planes
Qatar Airways Ltd. plans to set up an Indian airline with a fleet of 100 planes, renewing a push to gain a bigger share of one of the world's fastest growing travel markets. The Gulf carrier will make an application to the Indian authorities "soon," Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said Wednesday at the ITB Berlin travel fair, adding that he intends to proceed "step by step."
