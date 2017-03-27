Qatar Airways chief says laptop ban n...

Qatar Airways chief says laptop ban not designed to hurt Gulf carriers

15 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Qatar Airways' chief executive said on Monday he did not believe the ban on carrying most electronics in the cabins of passenger flights to the United States from eight Muslim majority countries was designed to hurt Gulf airlines. The U.S. introduced new security measures on March 25 banning electronics larger than a mobile phone from passenger cabins on direct flights to the U.S. from 10 airports in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, including Qatar.

Chicago, IL

