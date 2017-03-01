Qatar Airways cabin crew secrets from the longest flight in the world
Qatar Airways cabin crew member Nate Hovee describes how staff and passengers cope with the longest commercial flight in the world - the 17-hour Auckland to Doha service. One major difference is that, as a crew member working on the world's longest non-stop commercial flight, we have multiple phases of the on-board customer experience to which we cater; it's an evolving travel experience that goes beyond the typical "flight pattern" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC