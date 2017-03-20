'Poetry Slam' workshop and performanc...

'Poetry Slam' workshop and performance to support young poets in Qatar

Qatar National Library , in collaboration with the German Embassy Doha and the Goethe-Institut Gulf Region, will hold a three-day 'Poetry Slam' workshop from March 18 - 20, leading to a final performance on March 21, as part of the Qatar Germany 2017 Year of Culture. The workshop aims to support students and poetry enthusiasts in Qatar, aged 18 - 22 years, who are interested in literature, poetry and performance.

