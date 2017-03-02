Ooredoo announces expansion of managed connectivity platform to Qatar
Doha: Ooredoo today announced the expansion of its Managed Connectivity Platform to Qatar, taking the number of countries covered by the service to four, alongside Indonesia, Tunisia and Kuwait. Ooredoo is set to launch an upgraded suite of Internet of Things services for Qatar at the upcoming QITCOM digital event, taking place in Doha from 6-8 March 2017.
