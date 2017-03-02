Ooredoo announces expansion of manage...

Ooredoo announces expansion of managed connectivity platform to Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Ooredoo today announced the expansion of its Managed Connectivity Platform to Qatar, taking the number of countries covered by the service to four, alongside Indonesia, Tunisia and Kuwait. Ooredoo is set to launch an upgraded suite of Internet of Things services for Qatar at the upcoming QITCOM digital event, taking place in Doha from 6-8 March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC