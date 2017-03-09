Ooredoo and HMC join hands
Ooredoo and Hamad Medical Corporation yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will support the launch of an advanced mobile and digital solution to enhance the level of care and convenience for patients in Qatar. The agreement will make way to develop a Remote Care service as part of HMC's leadership in implementing the recommendations of the Ministry Of Public Health's 'National Continuing Care Design Strategy'.
