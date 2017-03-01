O3UOEO3U Us OaO3U O O U O Uso O1U U

Cisco announced its continued support for Qatar's efforts to drive digital transformation by participating in knowledge sharing sessions and workshops on the latest technology innovations at the fourth edition of QITCOM exhibition and conference, to be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre from March 6-8, 2017 in Doha. Cisco will also support the event through its joint presence at partner stands and through its high-profile speakers and panelists, knowledge sharing at multiple forums, and technology showcase of digital, smart and collaboration solutions.

