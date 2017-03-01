O O U...O1O O Uso O OaO Usu OaO1U U O1U O U O O O U Uoe...

O O U...O1O© O Uso O OaO Usu OaO...

Professionals seeking a well-rounded understanding of risk management and post-disaster recovery planning can enhance their skills at an upcoming course offered by Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies. The two-day intensive certificate program, titled 'Emergency Preparedness: Developing & Evaluating Mitigation Plans', will be offered for the first time in Qatar and Oman.

