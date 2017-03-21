Not my laptop! Airline passengers hit...

Not my laptop! Airline passengers hit the device doldrums

As the indignities of modern air travel go, the latest ban on laptops and tablets on som... NEW YORK - As the indignities of modern air travel go, the latest ban on laptops and tablets on some international flights falls somewhere between having to take off your ratty shoes at the security checkpoint and having your baby food and milk tested for bomb residue. It's yet another inconvenience in the name of security for weary travelers, especially those from or passing through the 10 mostly Middle Eastern and North African countries covered by new U.S. and British policies.

