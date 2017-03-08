No US ban on T&T citizens - Minister

No US ban on T&T citizens - Minister

Read more: Stabroek News

T&T-born former professional footballer Dwight Yorke encountered problems entering the United States recently because he used a United Kingdom passport, Finance Minister Colm Imbert says. "There are no adverse consequences for T&T citizens as far as I'm aware with respect to travel to the US," Imbert told the Senate on Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

