New Zealand tourist operators in Berl...

New Zealand tourist operators in Berlin at world's biggest travel trade show

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A group of New Zealand tourist businesses have been targeting key European markets at the biggest travel expo in the world during the past five days. A group of around 15 businesses including Rotorua's Te Puia, Jucy rentals Hobbiton and Air New Zealand have been exhibiting to around 1000 travel buyers and 120,000 visitors at International Tourismus Borse in Berlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC