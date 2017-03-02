Molly Malone V sparkles as Allen tops Doha field

Irish rider Bertram Allen yesterday regaled fans with a sublime session of showjumping as his ride with Molly Malone V produced a flawless routine to win the feature event on the opening day of CHI Al Shaqab. Molly Malone V clocked a time of 57.70 seconds to win the 1.50cm class at Al Shaqab Arena.

