Ministry stops sale of Belgium-made b...

Ministry stops sale of Belgium-made biscuit spread in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Sale of a popular biscuit spread from Belgium, Lotus, has been stopped by the ministry following reports from Europe saying some jars contain small metal pieces. Ministry of Public Health issued a statement saying the imported consignment of Lotus biscuit spread from Belgium, which is popular in Qatar, especially among children, is kept on hold until a proper test is done to check if it is safe to eat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC