Ministry stops sale of Belgium-made biscuit spread in Qatar

Doha: Sale of a popular biscuit spread from Belgium, Lotus, has been stopped by the ministry following reports from Europe saying some jars contain small metal pieces. Ministry of Public Health issued a statement saying the imported consignment of Lotus biscuit spread from Belgium, which is popular in Qatar, especially among children, is kept on hold until a proper test is done to check if it is safe to eat.

