Ministry cautions Qatar citizens against travelling to Maldives

15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: A travel advisory has been issued by the ministry warning people against travelling to Maldives at the moment due to the H1N1 outbreak in the island nation. According to reports in Maldives Independent a 29-year-old pregnant woman who tested positive for the H1N1 flu virus died Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mal.

