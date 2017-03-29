Light rain expected tonight: Qatar MET
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6 a.m. on Thursday will be partly cloudy at times with chance of scattered rain at places becomes hazy to misty later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily report. Wind inshore will be northeasterly at a speed of 04 to 12 knots.
