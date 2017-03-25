Laptop ban hits Dubai for 1.1m weeken...

Laptop ban hits Dubai for 1.1m weekend travelers

Dubai International Airport and its flag carrier Emirates began implementing a ban on laptops and tablets on direct flights to the US Saturday, on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Around 1.1 million people are expected to pass through the world's busiest international airport as the city marks UAE spring break, Dubai Airports said.

