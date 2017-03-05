Land reclamation has harmed marine life: Survey
A recent survey conducted by Staff Brig Ali bin Saad Al-Naimi, an academic associate at Cardiff School of Health Sciences, Cardiff Metropolitan University and former board member of Qatar Scientific Club, indicates that 67 percent participants believe that fish quantity has decreased in the last five years in the coastal areas of Doha. On reasons behind the decrease in fish quantity, 30 percent say it is due to overfishing, 40 percent hold pollution responsible while 30 percent put the blame on land reclamation.
