KidzMondo discusses indoor theme park plans

KidzMondo Doha, Qatar's one-of-a-kind edutainment city, recently hosted its sponsors and marketing partners to jointly discuss the future of its indoor theme park and explore potential opportunities to further empower and holistically develop the country's younger generations, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. "Built as a replica of the real world, and powered by its very own currency, constitution, economy, and functioning infrastructure, KidzMondo provides children and youngsters with a unique opportunity to act out dream roles through an array of fun and educative activities in totally safe environment.

